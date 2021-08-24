Pac 12 Week: Five best position groups

It’s Pac-12 preview week. Here is a look at the top five position groups in the conference heading into the season.



1. WASHINGTON OFFENSIVE LINE

Left tackle Jaxson Kirkland has a great shot at being the first lineman taken in the 2022 draft, but he's not the only one with NFL potential. Victor Curne is a really solid right tackle, and Henry Bainvalu has shown flashes of excellence at guard. With senior Luke Wattenberg at center and junior Ulumoo Ale at guard, this is a unit that has no holes and really high potential at the top end.

*****

2. USC WIDE RECEIVERS

*****

3. ARIZONA STATE RUNNING BACKS

Rachaad White emerged from the JUCO ranks to be one of the most explosive players in the country last season, where he averaged ten yards per carry and over 100 yards per game in the Sun Devils' abbreviated season. His backfield mate Chip Trayanum averaged six yards per carry, and with an additional year under their belt, they could be one of the top running back duos in the country.

*****

4. UTAH WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

I'm lumping tight ends and wide receivers together for the Utes because Brant Kuithe is such a crucial part to their passing attack, and while nominally listed as a TE, he lines up all over the field. Britain Covey, when healthy, is a weapon in the open field, as is Jaylen Dixon, who flirted with the transfer portal in the offseason before re-committing to the Utes. Grad transfer Theo Howard and junior Solomon Enis round out a unit that has a lot of versatile pieces.

*****

5. UCLA RUNNING BACKS