 TrojanSports - Pac-12 Week: Five freshmen to watch
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-26 20:48:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Pac-12 Week: Five freshmen to watch

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

It’s Pac-12 preview week. Here is a look at five incoming true freshmen to watch.

*****

*****


1. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon  

Franklin is skinny, but he’s tall and rangy and can adjust to any thrown ball. He’s going to be in the mix early and put up some numbers.

*****

2. DE Korey Foreman, USC   

Foreman didn’t get to play spring ball and has been battling injuries, but there is no way he doesn’t see the field and no way he doesn’t have an impact.

*****

3. QB Sam Huard, Washington

Huard wasn’t named the starter, but the five-star quarterback could still have the biggest impact of any true freshman on the roster. He will see time.

*****

4. TE Jermaine Terry, Cal 

Terry isn’t at a position of need for Cal as the Golden Bears have plenty of veterans, but he’s a talented enough blocker and receiver and big enough to move up the depth chart as the season moves on.

*****

5. LB Ethan Calvert, Utah   

Calvert was a huge get for Utah at linebacker and will see time in the rotation. Playing with his brother, Josh, will only help.

