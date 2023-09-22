The Kenny Dillingham Era at Arizona State is off to a 1-2 start with the lone win coming against an FCS opponent and the Sun Devils coming off a humbling 29-0 loss to Fresno State last weekend amidst injuries at quarterback.

Needless to say, it's probably not an ideal time for the Sun Devils to host the likes of No. 5-ranked USC and one of college football's most prolific offenses.

That's why the Trojans are 34.5-point favorites (per BetMGM.com).

The two quarterbacks who have started games for Arizona State this season -- freshman Jaden Rashada and veteran Trenton Bourguet -- are out with injury this week as Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne will make his first start for the program.

Pyne was just 5-of-13 passing for 52 yards and 2 interceptions off the bench last week against Fresno State, but he did play one of the best games of his career against the Trojans last year while with the Fighting Irish. Pyne was 23-of-26 passing for 318 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT in that game, but he comes into this matchup with a much different supporting cast.

Most notably, the Sun Devils offensive line is giving up an average of 3 sacks per game -- tied for 115th nationally.

But for a much closer look at this Arizona State team and its strengths and weaknesses entering this matchup, we turn to Devils Digest publisher Hod Rabino for his insights and perspective.