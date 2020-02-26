USC is hiring Armond Hawkins Jr. for the position of Director of High School Relations in the latest sign that athletic director Mike Bohn and the administration are following through on a promise to provide head coach Clay Helton with resources the program has been lacking.

USCScoop.com first reported the Hawkins hiring Monday night, and TrojanSports.com confirmed it soon thereafter while gathering further perspective on what his role will entail.

Hawkins, who graduated from Rancho Cucamonga HS and played football at Idaho through the 2017 season while majoring in public relations, is a familiar name around the local recruiting scene already, as his father Armond Hawkins Sr. runs the Ground Zero training/7v7 program that annually features many top Southern California prospects. And his brother is Chris Hawkins, the former Trojans DB and grad assistant who is now an assistant coach at Arizona State.

But what does Hawkins' hiring mean for USC exactly?

Essentially, it's another sign that USC is not only expanding resources within its long-understaffed recruiting department, but it is seeking to add specialists to the operation. For example, instead of having a recruiting staffer evaluating film to identify prospects the Trojans should pursue and also having to man the social media account -- which was happening -- they've already added a "manager of graphic design" in Alex Verdugo. The overall objective it to transition the department from "jack of all trades" to specialists.

As for Hawkins' area of specialized focus, it will be to foster relationships with potential prospects and everyone who is pivotal in that process -- high school coaches, trainers, family, etc. He'll also handle setting up and coordinating campus visits for recruits. He is now a dedicated consistent point of contact with the sole responsibility of building relationships between targeted recruits and the program.

The significance of this role can't be understated. For all the stature USC football holds in this region, it hasn't of late had the best relations with some top high schools even in its own backyard as its stretched-too-thin recruiting staff has been juggling a multitude of responsibilities. We'll see what the end result looks like once USC is done adding personnel and the breakdown of responsibilities comes into full focus, but this is most certainly a positive step for the program.

For more perspective on the significance of this role and to share your thoughts, join the discussion on Trojan Talk.