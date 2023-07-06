USC has already had a busy June this year, having a whopping 14 of their 17 commitments come in since the start of June.

The Trojans, however, are still waiting on one of their biggest priorities in the 2024 class — five-star Georgia safety commit Peyton Woodward, out of local St. John Bosco High School.

TrojanSports.com caught with Woodyard at the Battle at the Beach passing tournament as he turns his attention back on preparing for the upcoming season after taking his official visits in June.

It was a pivotal stretch for Woodyard’s recruitment as he started in Georgia on June 2, visited USC the weekend of the 10th, Ohio State the following weekend and then Alabama the last weekend of June.

When he was asked about his favorite trip, he could not think of one that separated itself from the others.

“I feel like all of them, they rolled out the red carpet and they're pretty fun and most definitely memorable. I can't name the certain trip,” he said.