A little more than a year ago, as USC wrapped up its 2019 recruiting class on National Signing Day, fans bristled at the Trojans' No. 18 Rivals ranking, which was then the program's lowest ever going back to the start of the rankings in 2002.

After all, USC's previous recruiting class had ranked No. 3 nationally -- more in line with the program's lofty standards. (Of course, this was all before the Trojans' No. 65 ranking this year, which really had fans frustrated.)

But that 2019 gauge always seemed to undersell the full picture of that freshman class.

First, 5-star talents Bru McCoy and Chris Steele didn't count toward the tally as transfers (even though McCoy did sign with USC before booking a roundtrip ticket to and from the Texas Longhorns). And then it became apparent pretty early on that some players were on track to outperform their star ratings.

Obviously, quarterback Kedon Slovis outshined his 3-star rating while passing for 3,502, 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Running back Kenan Christon, another 3-star, showed elite speed over the second half of the season. And even the Drakes -- Drake Jackson (No. 5 SDE in the 2019 class) and Drake London (No. 36 WR) -- might have outperformed their already solid national rankings as well.

Well, PFF College delivered its own assessment of the best freshmen football classes across the country for 2019, and for all those aforementioned reasons it's no surprise that USC ranked fourth on their list behind LSU, North Carolina and Georgia.