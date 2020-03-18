PFF ranks USC's 2019 freshman class 4th nationally by performance
A little more than a year ago, as USC wrapped up its 2019 recruiting class on National Signing Day, fans bristled at the Trojans' No. 18 Rivals ranking, which was then the program's lowest ever going back to the start of the rankings in 2002.
After all, USC's previous recruiting class had ranked No. 3 nationally -- more in line with the program's lofty standards. (Of course, this was all before the Trojans' No. 65 ranking this year, which really had fans frustrated.)
But that 2019 gauge always seemed to undersell the full picture of that freshman class.
First, 5-star talents Bru McCoy and Chris Steele didn't count toward the tally as transfers (even though McCoy did sign with USC before booking a roundtrip ticket to and from the Texas Longhorns). And then it became apparent pretty early on that some players were on track to outperform their star ratings.
Obviously, quarterback Kedon Slovis outshined his 3-star rating while passing for 3,502, 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Running back Kenan Christon, another 3-star, showed elite speed over the second half of the season. And even the Drakes -- Drake Jackson (No. 5 SDE in the 2019 class) and Drake London (No. 36 WR) -- might have outperformed their already solid national rankings as well.
Well, PFF College delivered its own assessment of the best freshmen football classes across the country for 2019, and for all those aforementioned reasons it's no surprise that USC ranked fourth on their list behind LSU, North Carolina and Georgia.
Now, the recruiting rankings assess a different perspective on the class, looking at depth of the signing class, big-picture potential, etc.
The PFF College statistic is about pure performance, but that too speaks to the talent of the group in its own way. (Especially considering McCoy, the highest-rated of USC's 2019 true freshmen, didn't even see the field.) The point being, the panic over the No. 18 ranking at the time proved premature.
Anyway, with all 2020 football activities on pause nationally, let's take one more look back at the immediate returns the Trojans got from that 2019 freshman class.
-3-star QB Kedon Slovis: Had the best statistical season for a USC true freshman quarterback in program history and strung together four 400-yard passing performances in the span of five games, including a program-record 515 yards (with 4 TDs and 0 INTs) vs. rival UCLA. We could go on and on. Total offensive snaps played per PFF: 705
-4-star DE Drake Jackson: Led USC in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (5.5) as a newcomer, which was no surprise after he showed immediately last spring that he was already one of the most impactful talents on the defense. Total defensive snaps played: 633 (plus 55 on special teams)
-4-star WR Drake London: Emerged as a key cog in USC's second-half offensive outburst, finishing with 39 catches for 567 yards and 5 TDs -- scoring in each of the final five games. Total offensive snaps played: 485 (plus 99 on special teams)
-5-star CB Chris Steele: Part of USC's three-man rotation at cornerback, helping solidify a position that started the fall with no returning experience, while finishing with 35 tackles and 5 pass breakups. Total defensive snaps played: 548 (plus 102 on special teams)
-3-star RB Kenan Christon: Played the final seven games, finishing third overall on the team with 373 rushing yards and 2 TDs, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, while adding 126 yards and 3 TDs receiving. Total offensive snaps played: 225 (plus 10 on special teams)
-4-star CB Max Williams: Made one start and played in four games as a backup option at nickel -- racking up a sack and forced fumble -- before injuries ended his season, resulting in a redshirt. Total defensive snaps played: 125 (plus 26 on special teams)
-3-star CB Dorian Hewett: After coming in as a safety, was moved to cornerback and made a start as an injury replacement while finishing with 10 tackles and a pass breakup overall for the season. Total defensive snaps played: 90 (plus 49 on special teams)
Other true freshmen by offensive snaps played:
-3-star WR John Jackson III: 64 (plus 6 on special teams)
-3-star WR Munir McClain: 21 (plus 26 on special teams)
-4-star TE Jude Wolfe: 19 (plus 21 on special teams)
-4-star WR Kyle Ford: 12 (plus 57 on special teams)
-4-star OT Jason Rodriguez: 5 (plus 28 on special teams)
Other freshmen by defensive snaps played:
-2-star DB Kaulana Makaula: 79 (plus 1 on special teams)
-4-star LB Ralen Goforth: 56 (plus 76 on special teams)
-3-star S Briton Allen: 39 (plus 119 on special teams)
-3-star DT De'jon Benton: 31
-3-star CB Jayden Williams: 27 (plus 178 on special teams)
-4-star CB Adonis Otey: 26 (plus 10 on special teams)
-3-star DT Stanley Ta'ufo'ou: 16 (plus 1 on special teams)
-4-star LB Maninoa Tufono: 14 (plus 3 on special teams)
**3-star OLB Tuasivi Nomura played 25 snaps on special teams, 0 on defense