USC hosted a half dozen official visitors over the weekend, reaffirming commitments and making a final pitch to other targets before the early signing period later this week.

The headliner, of course, was 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe (Upland High School), as the Trojans gained late momentum with their top target in this 2020 class. We have the latest on Flowe's visit here.

The Trojans also hosted 3-star wide receiver commit Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS) and 3-star defensive tackle commit Jamar Sekona (Marin Catholic HS/Kentfield, Calif.). Read more about Sekona's visit here.

And USC made a final pitch to uncommitted 4-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern (Klein Oak HS/Spring, Texas), 3-star OLB and Cal commit Muelu Iosefa (Mililani HS/Mililani, Hawaii) and 3-star DE and Arizona commit Regen Terry (Florence HS/Florence, Ariz.). Read more about McGlothern's recruitment here.

Here are photos from the official visit weekend (Flowe did not participate in the photo shoot):