Three parting thoughts and critiques from USC's loss at Washington

Three parting thoughts and critiques from USC's loss at Washington

The three thoughts we're left with leaving Husky Stadium after USC's 26-21 loss at Washington.

 • Ryan Young
WATCH: Lincoln Riley postgame press conference after USC's loss at UW

WATCH: Lincoln Riley postgame press conference after USC's loss at UW

Watch the postgame press conference after USC's 26-21 loss at Washington.

 • Ryan Young
Join the postgame discussion after USC comes up short against Washington

Join the postgame discussion after USC comes up short against Washington

The Trojans last-minute effort came up short dropping them to 4-5 on the season Saturday in Seattle.

 • Staff
Check out the pregame sights and sounds as USC warms up at Washington

Check out the pregame sights and sounds as USC warms up at Washington

Pregame videos from the field at Husky Stadium.

 • Ryan Young
Matchup Breakdown: Scouting the Huskies as USC looks to build momentum

Matchup Breakdown: Scouting the Huskies as USC looks to build momentum

Scouting the Washington Huskies as USC visits Seattle.

 • Ryan Young

Premium content
Premium content
Published Nov 6, 2024
Player interviews from Wednesday's practice of bye week
Jeff McCulloch  •  TrojanSports
Staff Writer
@Rivals_Jeff

Big day today as we were able to talk to Jayden Maiava for the first time since he was named starter. He spoke about the process of how he found out, what his mindset is, and becoming the first Polynesian quarterback at USC.


We also have interviews from C Jonah Monheim, TE Lake McRee, RB Woody Marks, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and DB Jaylin Smith. All these conversations were mainly focused on the new quarterback situation.

