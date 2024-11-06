Player interviews from Wednesday's practice of bye week

in other news
Three parting thoughts and critiques from USC's loss at Washington
The three thoughts we're left with leaving Husky Stadium after USC's 26-21 loss at Washington.
WATCH: Lincoln Riley postgame press conference after USC's loss at UW
Watch the postgame press conference after USC's 26-21 loss at Washington.
Join the postgame discussion after USC comes up short against Washington
The Trojans last-minute effort came up short dropping them to 4-5 on the season Saturday in Seattle.
Check out the pregame sights and sounds as USC warms up at Washington
Pregame videos from the field at Husky Stadium.
Matchup Breakdown: Scouting the Huskies as USC looks to build momentum
Scouting the Washington Huskies as USC visits Seattle.
in other news
Three parting thoughts and critiques from USC's loss at Washington
The three thoughts we're left with leaving Husky Stadium after USC's 26-21 loss at Washington.
WATCH: Lincoln Riley postgame press conference after USC's loss at UW
Watch the postgame press conference after USC's 26-21 loss at Washington.
Join the postgame discussion after USC comes up short against Washington
The Trojans last-minute effort came up short dropping them to 4-5 on the season Saturday in Seattle.
Big day today as we were able to talk to Jayden Maiava for the first time since he was named starter. He spoke about the process of how he found out, what his mindset is, and becoming the first Polynesian quarterback at USC.
We also have interviews from C Jonah Monheim, TE Lake McRee, RB Woody Marks, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and DB Jaylin Smith. All these conversations were mainly focused on the new quarterback situation.
- PRO
- WR
- S
- WR
- CB
- OLB
- OLB
- S
- SDE
- DT