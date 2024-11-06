Player interviews from Wednesday's practice of bye week

Big day today as we were able to talk to Jayden Maiava for the first time since he was named starter. He spoke about the process of how he found out, what his mindset is, and becoming the first Polynesian quarterback at USC.





We also have interviews from C Jonah Monheim, TE Lake McRee, RB Woody Marks, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and DB Jaylin Smith. All these conversations were mainly focused on the new quarterback situation.