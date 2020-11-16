TrojanSports - PODCAST: Debating USC concerns, Kedon Slovis' arm and more with Max Browne

For the second week in a row, USC needed a late rally and comeback to prevail, but this 34-30 win at Arizona felt different than the nail-biter against Arizona State a week earlier, even if so many of the characteristics were similar.

Former USC QB turned analyst Max Browne joins co-host Ryan Young to break it down and debate just how concerned everyone should be with the Trojans after this latest performance. Browne also offers a fellow QB's perspective on the mounting questions about Kedon Slovis' arm health as he put up big stats again but threw more uncharacteristic wobbling, fluttering passes.

The guys also look ahead to USC's schedule road trip to Utah this week and what to expect.

