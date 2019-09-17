"I [said] last week that Kedon's performance [vs. Stanford] was an element of false positive, and not that he himself is not going to be great -- I just think that that Stanford defense is not the Stanford defense that we've been accustomed to seeing year in and year out. Just because I thought he had some easy throws in there that kind of got him in rhythm that aren't going to be real life week in and week out, but his completion percentage is still great, he's still operating. I think he just wishes he had those three throws back. ...

"Those picks that he's throwing are picks that don't happen when you have hundreds of reps to fall back on and you have games and games and starts to fall back on. Those interceptions are in large part him losing track of guys and losing track of flowing linebackers -- that's college football for you. By no means whatsoever is it panic mode for me, but I think it was an element of obviously coming back down to Earth and saying, all right, this kid is crazy talented, we flash forward two years he could be in the conversation with anyone in college football, but right now he is still a true freshman quarterback and you're going to have those hurdles to overcome at certain points."