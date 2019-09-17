PODCAST: Former USC QB Max Browne breaks down Kedon Slovis' play vs. BYU
**Twice a week, former USC quarterback turned Trojans analyst Max Browne co-hosts the Trojan Talk podcast with Ryan Young, covering all the storylines of the week and lending his unique perspective and analysis to the discussion.**
Listen as former USC QB Max Browne and co-host Ryan Young dissect USC's overtime loss at BYU, QB Kedon Slovis' decision-making and Clay Helton references to the 2016 team while debating the running back rotation and the usage of Markese Stepp.
**LISTEN HERE**
Browne gives his take on Slovis and breaks down each of the freshman QB's three interceptions Saturday. Here's an excerpt:
"I [said] last week that Kedon's performance [vs. Stanford] was an element of false positive, and not that he himself is not going to be great -- I just think that that Stanford defense is not the Stanford defense that we've been accustomed to seeing year in and year out. Just because I thought he had some easy throws in there that kind of got him in rhythm that aren't going to be real life week in and week out, but his completion percentage is still great, he's still operating. I think he just wishes he had those three throws back. ...
"Those picks that he's throwing are picks that don't happen when you have hundreds of reps to fall back on and you have games and games and starts to fall back on. Those interceptions are in large part him losing track of guys and losing track of flowing linebackers -- that's college football for you. By no means whatsoever is it panic mode for me, but I think it was an element of obviously coming back down to Earth and saying, all right, this kid is crazy talented, we flash forward two years he could be in the conversation with anyone in college football, but right now he is still a true freshman quarterback and you're going to have those hurdles to overcome at certain points."
Breaking down the first interception ...
(Slovis tried to find Amon-Ra St. Brown outside the right hash on the second offensive series, but BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar made a lunging play in front of the receiver for the pick, setting up a short field and a quick Cougars touchdown.)
"It should have gone to the outside to Tyler Vaughns on a 5-yard out, a throw that he's made before in games -- quick-game stuff. Made it against Stanford. I think he just pre-played the play in his mind, thought he was going to fit it in there. I think when you throw that 5-yard out to the field it's a harder throw than that hitch that he tried to throw, so I can at least see kind of the thought process that he's trying to do, but definitely underestimated things. But in terms of the play call itself, from what I've seen, that's a play call they run a bunch these first few weeks. In terms of defensive backs being off, trying to hit quick-hitters and he just got beat on that one. I thought it was a hell of a play by the linebacker for sure, but they caught him on that one."
