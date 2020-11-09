 TrojanSports - PODCAST: Max Browne gives a QB's dissection of USC's two late TDs and more
football

PODCAST: Max Browne gives a QB's dissection of USC's two late TDs and more

Drake London hauls in the game-winning touchdown in USC's 28-27 victory over Arizona State on Saturday.
Drake London hauls in the game-winning touchdown in USC's 28-27 victory over Arizona State on Saturday.
Ryan Young
@RyanYoungRivals

Former USC quarterback turned analyst Max Browne takes listeners deep inside the Trojans' two late fourth quarter touchdowns, lending a QB's perspective on the play construction and Kedon Slovis' reads and options, while also dissecting USC's 28-27 win over Arizona State from all angles.

Browne and co-host Ryan Young hand out "game balls," discuss how USC's season was essentially saved by that late comeback and preview the matchup this week at Arizona.

**LISTEN HERE**

