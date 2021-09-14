PODCAST: Perspective on the end of the Clay Helton era, USC coaching search

The Trojan Talk podcast moved up the recording schedule this week to react to the reverberating news Monday that USC had fired football coach Clay Helton.

Former USC QB turned analyst Max Browne joined TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young to break down the news, the timing, athletic director Mike Bohn's strongly-worded statement, what to expect under interim coach Donte Williams, Browne's reflections being a player through the 2013 and 2015 coaching transitions and thoughts on the coaching search.

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney joins the show to break down the recruiting ramifications of the news.

And The Athletic's Antonio Morales hops on to discuss his detailed report on how Helton's tenure came undone.

