The USC football team opens fall camp on Friday morning, and the Trojan Talk podcast sets the stage for all the key storylines, position battles and more thoughts on the 2023 Trojans.

The Los Angeles Times' Brady McCollough and The Athletic's Antonio Morales join TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young on the show.

Plus, hear straight from coach Lincoln Riley about the plans for the new USC football complex.

