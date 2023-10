Former USC QB and our resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne is back on the Trojan Talk podcast with host Ryan Young, covering the storylines of the week and reacting to the overreactions that have emerged following the Trojans' two-game losing skid.

Like Lincoln Riley's future with the program, Caleb Williams matters and more.

Browne also gives his take on what's wrong with Williams and the USC offense, and the guys make predictions for USC-Cal.

**LISTEN HERE**