It's Round 3 for the Lincoln Riley/Caleb Williams-led Trojans against Utah on Saturday as the Utes visit the Coliseum this time.

To get you set, we have a full podcast.

TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young talks about some of the overreactions this week, the justified reactions and tees off on the Twitter crazies who have attacked Caleb Williams' comments from the week.

Then, the Los Angeles Times' Brady McCollough gives his perspective on what the loss to Notre Dame really revealed about this program, how he handicaps the Pac-12 race, Williams' chances at another Heisman and where USC fits into the Big Ten hierarchy next year.

And finally, Ute Nation publisher Alex Markham goes in-depth on the Utes' side of the matchup, Utah's QB situation and why it's defense has been so stout.

