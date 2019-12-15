The Trojan Talk podcast is back as USC analyst Max Browne joins Ryan Young for a long discussion about the state of the program now that the dust has settled following the announcement that Clay Helton will remain as head coach.

We also debate and dole out our own USC 2019 awards in a half dozen categories, try to debunk the uproar over the Trojans' scheduling only 11 bowl practices and talk recruiting leading into the early signing period later this week.

**LISTEN HERE**