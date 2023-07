The Trojan Talk Podcast returns with a mega episode ...

Rivals recruiting analysts Adam Gorney, Adam Friedman, John Garcia Jr. and Cole Patterson all join the show to break down the last six weeks of USC recruiting and what's still potentially ahead for the Trojans.

Former USC QB Max Browne talks NIL, House of Victory and the planned football facility upgrades.

And Trojans baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz returns to the show to reflect on his first season with the program.

**LISTEN HERE**