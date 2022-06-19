PODCAST: Talking USC recruiting with Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney

On the heels of USC's biggest recruiting weekend yet of the Lincoln Riley era, we have a new Trojan Talk podcast episode up, as Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney came on the show to talk all things USC recruiting.

Hear Gorney's thoughts on top USC targets like Brandon Inniss, Francis Mauigoa, Duce Robinson, Matayo Uiagalelei, Braylan Shelby and more, his insight on why five-star WR commit Zachariah Branch is planning a Texas A&M official visit, plus talk about the new Rivals recruiting rankings as Branch and fellow USC commits Quinten Joyner and Christian Pierce surged up the Rivals250.

