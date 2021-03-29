TrojanSports - PODCAST: Talking USC's March Madness run and Trojans spring practice

The Trojan Talk podcast returns with an all-encompassing episode setting the stage for a big week in USC athletics.

First, Adam Grosbard, of the Orange Country Register, joins the show to talk about USC's incredible NCAA tournament run, the scene in Indianapolis and the Elite Eight matchup with No. 1 Gonzaga on Tuesday.

And then, former USC quarterback and our resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne, returns to set the stage for spring football, which also gets underway Tuesday. Browne and co-host Ryan Young lay out all the storylines for spring practice and what they'll be paying closest attention to this month.

**LISTEN HERE**