On the latest episode of the Trojan Talk podcast, USC football analyst Max Browne and co-host Ryan Young set the stage for the matchup with Cal and discuss the ramifications of the Trojans' decision not to redshirt freshman running back Kenan Christon.

Browne, who was on USC's 2013 team under interim head coach Ed Orgeron, also offers some fascinating behind-the-scenes perspective on the popular Orgeron 'What if' discussion happening in the fan base right now with Orgeron's LSU team No. 1 in the country. Browne shares stories from the locker room and how the players felt about USC choosing not to retain Orgeron after that season.

