TrojanSports - PODCAST: USC RBs coach Mike Jinks and QB commit Miller Moss

USC running backs coach Mike Jinks joins the Trojan Talk podcast to discuss his approach to managing one of the deepest positions groups on the team in 2020 and the area he's seen Markese Stepp progress in the most.

Plus, Jinks reflects back on the fortuitous break that launched his career while reflecting on his path from state championship-winning high school coach in Texas to FBS head coach at Bowling Green and now as running backs coach at USC.

Also, USC QB commit Miller Moss joins the show to reflect on his experience at the Elite 11 Finals in Tennessee earlier this month and his transfer to Mater Dei HS.

