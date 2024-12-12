Portal Rumor Mill: Key visits being set for top transfer targets

Kevin Concepcion (Photo by © Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

The transfer portal is moving fast with a ton of rumors out there all the time so a Portal Rumor Mill was needed with all the latest:

Advertisement

Mississippi State is not only a legitimate contender but could be the team to watch for the former five-star Oklahoma QB transfer as the Bulldogs make him a top priority and his relationship with coach Jeff Lebby (the old Sooners’ offensive coordinator) is a big consideration. Auburn is also making a run at him since the Tigers are looking for a mobile QB and Georgia is in there as well.

Two official visits are being planned for the former FIU offensive lineman who transferred there from Gardner-Webb. Cincinnati and Memphis are the two teams Burke has visit plans for and those two could be the ones to watch as his portal recruitment continues.

A visit to Texas A&M was supposed to happen Tuesday but that didn’t go through although Concepcion is expected to get to College Station before a decision as the Aggies look to ramp up their receiver room. Texas A&M is one to watch but some believe Kansas State could be involved here as well since his brother, Arrion, just signed with the Wildcats although that is more speculation at this point.

The former high three-star tight end from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles couldn’t really get it going at South Carolina but three teams in particular are making a big run at Cox. Kansas, North Carolina and Michigan State are the ones to watch as his recruitment goes on but the word is it could still be early in his decision-making process.

After spending only one season at Purdue and now seeing a coaching change from Ryan Walters to Barry Odom, the former four-star tight end has opted for the transfer portal and he’s receiving some significant early interest. Arizona State, Michigan State, UCLA, Maryland, Florida State, Middle Tennessee and Texas State are all reaching out.



Gibson had 70 catches for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns at Arkansas-Pine Bluff this season and he’s already taken his first visit. Gibson was at SMU over recent days and the word is that maybe it’s the spot for him although other visits could be in the works before he shuts anything down.

Harden was UCLA’s leading rusher this season with 506 yards and two touchdowns and he’s received some major interest from four schools in particular. The former three-star running back from Inglewood, Calif., is involved most with Michigan State, Tulane, USC and Ole Miss.

After running for 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns this season at Penn, Hosley has a handful of programs that are making him a priority. The former Ivy League standing running back was on a visit to Syracuse on Tuesday and then Georgia Tech, Virginia, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech are the others trying to land him.

Jackson, who had 35 tackles and three sacks at Tulsa this past season, visited Colorado State recently but interest from two other programs could be really intriguing as well. The former Tulsa defensive lineman is looking at visits to UCF and Oklahoma before making any decisions.

The former four-star and top-100 player in the 2024 Rivals250 spent one year at Alabama before hitting the portal and the word is he couldn’t type out all the programs he’s been hearing from since there’s been that much attention. Odom will be at Colorado this weekend so that’s one to definitely watch and he wants to see Miami, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Penn State before making his pledge.

Other than quarterback John Mateer, Parker was the leading rusher at Washington State and he’s looking for a new home as visits to USC, Arizona, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Utah are being worked out. Syracuse is another program that has reached out recently for the Pullman standout.

It’s all speculation this early as to where the former five-star wide receiver/tight end will land but Georgia was the runner-up in his recruitment the first time and he was very close to picking the Bulldogs before going to USC. There have also been whispers that Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola is working on getting Robinson to bolster the playmakers in Lincoln and the two know each other from Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle before Raiola transferred to Buford, Ga., to close out his high school career.

The former four-star receiver is transferring out of Clemson and looking for a new as Stellato plans to visit Louisville this weekend. North Carolina, Texas A&M and Arkansas are the other programs mainly that have reached out so far.

The former three-star offensive tackle from Pleasant Hill (Calif.) Diablo Valley CC does not have any visits lined up yet after transferring out of Ole Miss but San Diego State, Stanford and Hawaii are the three programs that have been in the most contact so far.