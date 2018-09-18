Ticker
Porter Gustin discusses targeting ejection, plans for first half Friday

USC outside linebacker Porter Gustin has to sit out the first half Friday night vs. Washington State due to his third-quarter ejection for targeting last weekend at Texas.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
When USC takes the field Friday night in the Coliseum trying to slow down one of the most high-volume passing attacks in the country, it will do so without its most disruptive pass rusher.Senior ou...

