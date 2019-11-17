BERKELEY, Calif. -- Perhaps one sequence best summed up freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis' latest stat-stuffing performance for USC, his continued maturation through his first season and a rare comfortable Trojans victory.

USC, which has not exactly excelled at creating or maintaining momentum this season, had a chance to seize control of this game at Cal after Slovis tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman in the final minute of the first half and the Trojans were then set to receive the opening kickoff of the second half.

That drive to start the third quarter was in early jeopardy as the Trojans faced a quick third-and-8, but Slovis found a wide-open Pittman cutting in on a slant for 18 yards. On the next play the QB heaved it deep down the seam to Amon-Ra St. Brown -- the ball arrived a tick late, but St. Brown had no trouble collecting the catch down to the Cal 4 nonetheless. And two plays later Slovis rolled to his right and found Drake London open in the front of the end zone.

With that, the Trojans went up two touchdowns and never looked back on the way to a commanding 41-17 win.

It must be noted that USC knocked Cal's leading rusher Christopher Brown Jr. out of the game after just 2 carries -- on a devastating immediate hit in the backfield that resulted in a targeting ejection on defensive end Christian Rector. Golden Bears QB Chase Garbers, making his return from a lengthy injury absence, then exited the game in the second quarter after being brought down by Drake Jackson with backup Devon Modster finishing out the game.

Cal's offense has struggled enough this season with its full allotment of playmakers -- taking those two out of the equation certainly had an impact.

But hey, USC has been dealing with significant injury setbacks all season.

What the Trojans haven't been accustomed to is turning an early lead into a larger lead and keeping any late tension out of the game. Just a week ago, they went up 28-7 in the first quarter at Arizona State only to need an interception on the final Sun Devils drive to seal a 31-26 win.

There was no such late drama Saturday night at Cal.

Slovis was sensational -- again -- and the Trojans defense settled down from a rocky start to allow only 3 points after the Bears' game-opening touchdown drive until they scored against the USC backups midway through the fourth quarter.

Cal had marched 75 yards in 7 plays for that early go-ahead touchdown -- a 5-yard DeShawn Collins run.

But Slovis and Co. answered immediately with its own 75-yard scoring drive, capped by an 18-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open St. Brown on third-and-7.

