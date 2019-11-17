Postgame reaction: USC blows past Cal as Kedon Slovis tops 400 yards again
BERKELEY, Calif. -- Perhaps one sequence best summed up freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis' latest stat-stuffing performance for USC, his continued maturation through his first season and a rare comfortable Trojans victory.
USC, which has not exactly excelled at creating or maintaining momentum this season, had a chance to seize control of this game at Cal after Slovis tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman in the final minute of the first half and the Trojans were then set to receive the opening kickoff of the second half.
That drive to start the third quarter was in early jeopardy as the Trojans faced a quick third-and-8, but Slovis found a wide-open Pittman cutting in on a slant for 18 yards. On the next play the QB heaved it deep down the seam to Amon-Ra St. Brown -- the ball arrived a tick late, but St. Brown had no trouble collecting the catch down to the Cal 4 nonetheless. And two plays later Slovis rolled to his right and found Drake London open in the front of the end zone.
With that, the Trojans went up two touchdowns and never looked back on the way to a commanding 41-17 win.
It must be noted that USC knocked Cal's leading rusher Christopher Brown Jr. out of the game after just 2 carries -- on a devastating immediate hit in the backfield that resulted in a targeting ejection on defensive end Christian Rector. Golden Bears QB Chase Garbers, making his return from a lengthy injury absence, then exited the game in the second quarter after being brought down by Drake Jackson with backup Devon Modster finishing out the game.
Cal's offense has struggled enough this season with its full allotment of playmakers -- taking those two out of the equation certainly had an impact.
But hey, USC has been dealing with significant injury setbacks all season.
What the Trojans haven't been accustomed to is turning an early lead into a larger lead and keeping any late tension out of the game. Just a week ago, they went up 28-7 in the first quarter at Arizona State only to need an interception on the final Sun Devils drive to seal a 31-26 win.
There was no such late drama Saturday night at Cal.
Slovis was sensational -- again -- and the Trojans defense settled down from a rocky start to allow only 3 points after the Bears' game-opening touchdown drive until they scored against the USC backups midway through the fourth quarter.
Cal had marched 75 yards in 7 plays for that early go-ahead touchdown -- a 5-yard DeShawn Collins run.
But Slovis and Co. answered immediately with its own 75-yard scoring drive, capped by an 18-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open St. Brown on third-and-7.
USC 7, Cal 7@KedonSlovis goes 6-for-6 on the opening drive and finds a wide-open @amonra_stbrown for the wideout's 6th TD of the season.— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 17, 2019
📺: FS1#FightOn | #BeatTheBears pic.twitter.com/lDHSk5441I
Slovis was money on third downs most of the night, and later in the first quarter on a third-and-18 he rolled to his right and lofted a 45-yard completion down the sideline to London. That set up an eventual 41-yard Chase McGrath field goal and a 10-7 lead.
Cal tied it with a 37-yard Greg Thomas field goal on the ensuing possession, but then it was all Trojans.
Facing another third-and-12 late in the second quarter, Slovis connected with Pittman for a 33-yard touchdown as the Cal DB lost his balance trying to stay with the senior standout.
USC 17, Cal 10@MikePitt_Jr gets his 9th TD of the season!— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 17, 2019
TV: FS1#FightOn | #BeatTheBears pic.twitter.com/SbRY8GyzGU
That was the pivotal moment -- USC's chance to build some real separation coming out of the half, the kind of opportunity this team has too often squandered.
Except this time, as Slovis led the aforementioned touchdown drive to start things off in the third quarter.
TROJAN TOUCHDOWN!— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 17, 2019
After a 50-yard bomb to @amonra_stbrown, @KedonSlovis finds @DrakeLondon_ to put USC up 24-10!#FightOn | #BeatTheBears pic.twitter.com/CEhZjFUZtg
Running back Stephen Carr, making his return after a three-game injury absence, tacked on a 2-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, tight end Josh Falo had a 5-yard touchdown catch from Slovis in the fourth quarter.
Slovis finished 29 of 35 passing for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns and gave the Trojans all they needed on a night when the rushing attack struggled (USC had just 21 rushing yards on 16 attempts through three quarters).
For that matter, Slovis now has three 400-yard passing games in the last four weeks and has thrown 15 touchdowns (with 5 INTs in that span). Overall, he's up to 24 TDs and 9 INTs this season.
Pittman finished with 11 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. London had 6 catches for 111 yards and a score. And St. Brown had 5 catches for 85 yards and a score.
Greg Johnson and Isaiah Pola-Mao notched interceptions for the Trojans.
