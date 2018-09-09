Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-09 00:30:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Postgame video interviews as Trojans react to loss at Stanford

Swd1fyhlro3mhm5q2ore
USC coach Clay Helton and linebacker Cameron Smith take questions after the Trojans' 17-3 loss at Stanford on Saturday.
Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- There was a lot to ask USC coach Clay Helton and the Trojans after this stunning 17-3 loss at Stanford on Saturday night. Here's video of the postgame press conference and inte...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}