Postgame video interviews as Trojans react to loss at Stanford
PALO ALTO, Calif. -- There was a lot to ask USC coach Clay Helton and the Trojans after this stunning 17-3 loss at Stanford on Saturday night. Here's video of the postgame press conference and inte...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news