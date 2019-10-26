BOULDER, Colo. -- USC went from a potentially calamitous evening Friday night at Colorado to a momentous win that coach Clay Helton and players suggested could have a lasting impact on their season.

The immediate impact of the Trojans' rally from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to a 35-31 win over the Buffaloes was that they still control their destiny in the Pac-12 while improving to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

"College football is hard and the road is hard -- Pac-12 road games are hard," Helton said. "With it being a Friday night with that type of electricity, that type of environment, we had a bunch of fun out there, I know that. And this is something that builds teams and builds families and makes you stronger, to be able to overcome those situations. We may be on that same situation later on in the season and these guys have the confidence now to get the job done."

See all of the postgame comments from Helton, quarterback Kedon Slovis, wide receiver Michael Pittman, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and many more Trojans.



