Previewing USC's first big weekend of 2024 official visitors
The bulk of USC's planned official visits are set for June, as usual, but the Trojans are getting a jumpstart on the pivotal recruiting stretch this weekend while hosting five expected prospects on OVs.
While recruits are no longer limited to five official visits as in years past, meaning schools could theoretically play host to more recruits who aren't having to make hard decisions on where to go or not go, the early layout of USC's visit schedule indicates the Trojans' approach hasn't changed much.
They will focus on the targets they've built the best relationships with to this point, looking to close the deal on their priority interests, while swinging big on a few highly-ranked East Coast and Texas targets who always prove to be a challenge to relocate all the way out West.
You can see our full calendar of known USC official visitors for the next month here. Meanwhile, let's take a closer look at the recruits coming in this weekend for the full Lincoln Riley and Co. experience.
USC already landed one running back commit for the 2024 class in Texas four-star bruiser Bryan Jackson, but it looks like the Trojans could host multiple running backs during this stretch of official visits while clearly looking to add a second to the class. Bringing in two this cycle to pair with 2023 four-star signees Quinten Joyner and A'Marion Peterson would solidify the future of the position and provide security in case the program loses up to three backs after this season.
Christian Clark is generating significant national interest with more than two dozen offers after seeing his recruitment take off in recent months. He's also announced official visits to Texas, Georgia and Florida State after taking unofficial visits to each of those schools plus Oregon, Auburn, Arizona State and USC (at the start of March).
The Trojans look like a strong contender for the No. 2-ranked all-purpose back and will try to further their standing in his recruitment this weekend.
