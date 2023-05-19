The bulk of USC's planned official visits are set for June, as usual, but the Trojans are getting a jumpstart on the pivotal recruiting stretch this weekend while hosting five expected prospects on OVs.

While recruits are no longer limited to five official visits as in years past, meaning schools could theoretically play host to more recruits who aren't having to make hard decisions on where to go or not go, the early layout of USC's visit schedule indicates the Trojans' approach hasn't changed much.

They will focus on the targets they've built the best relationships with to this point, looking to close the deal on their priority interests, while swinging big on a few highly-ranked East Coast and Texas targets who always prove to be a challenge to relocate all the way out West.

You can see our full calendar of known USC official visitors for the next month here. Meanwhile, let's take a closer look at the recruits coming in this weekend for the full Lincoln Riley and Co. experience.