Dave Emerick, USC's senior associate athletic director and general manager for football, teased this as the "biggest recruiting week of the year" for the program. It's the Trojans' fourth weekend of official visits and features numerous top targets. After USC reeled in seven commitment announcements out of 12 visitors two weekends ago -- the first truly big recruiting weekend of the month -- well, the bar of expectations for the fan base has been set mighty high for what could be another fruitful few days for the Trojans' 2024 recruiting class.

Let's take a look at the prospects expected in for official visits and where things stand entering the week.

For the second weekend in a row, the Trojans are hosting a five-star prospect as elite wide receiver Mike Matthews makes the trip from Georgia. The Trojans might not be viewed as the favorites here -- Matthews has already taken official visits to Clemson and Georgia with Tennessee on tap for next week and Alabama also lurking -- but they will get a fair look, and as Lincoln Riley and Co. have shown, anything is possible once they get a prospect on campus (and out to Riley's house for the special official visit treatment).