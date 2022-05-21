Priority OL target Amos Talalele looks ahead to USC OV, busy June
Back when Amos Talalele picked up his first Power 5 offers in early March, he was still a bit off the radar overall. He didn't yet have a Rivals rating and he wasn't yet a highly-coveted target for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news