Clay Helton made a point to note that USC's 452 yards of offense Saturday in its 30-27 overtime loss were more than BYU had allowed in either of its first two games. What he didn't highlight was that the Cougars' 430 yards of offense were also more than they had produced so far.

Well more. BYU had totaled 300 and 339 yards respectively against Utah and Tennessee.

So what disappointed defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast most?

"When you look at it, obviously disappointed in the explosive plays that we gave up, and then our third-down efficiency wasn't as good as it's been. It's something we spend a lot of time on, and then obviously capitalizing on the plays that we could have made when we were in the backfield," he said after the game.

BYU was 7 of 16 on third downs, including converting on third-and-15 and third-and-5 on a second quarter TD drive. And while the Trojans sacked Cougars QB Zach Wilson 3 times he also bought a lot of time (and at times yards) with his legs while finishing 20 of 33 passing for 280 yards and a touchdown, plus a go-ahead 16-yard rushing touchdown up the gut late in the fourth quarter.

"We were in the backfield and didn't capitalize the times we had a chance to [sack Wilson]. I think we sacked him 3 times, but we were back there more and we should have made some plays. And there were too many explosive plays today," Pendergast said.

Not finishing behind the line of scrimmage was a chief criticism in the season opener against mobile Fresno State QB Jorge Reyna, and was one of the areas of concern heading into this matchup.

Meanwhile, the explosive plays were what head coach Clay Helton emphasized.

BYU running back Ty'son Williams had a 26-yard rush in the first quarter immediately following USC's first turnover, setting up a short touchdown run for the Cougars a few plays later. Wilson had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dax Milne in the second quarter, beating redshirt freshman nickel Chase Williams. Wilson connected with Talon Shumway for a 25-yard gain on third-and-8 later in the second quarter, also drawing a pass interference penalty on Olaijah Griffin that was declined. Wilson hit Micah Simon for a 30-yard completion to the USC 22 in the fourth quarter that set up a field goal, catching outside linebacker Kana'i Mauga in coverage. And he later beat Griffin for a 35-yard strike to Gunner Romney to set up the Cougars' go-ahead score late in the fourth.

"We had four plays that gave up 150 yards about, and they were by young people. It's something that I think we'll live and learn from and grow from," Helton said.

