Now that the dust seems to have settled at USC this offseason, how do you feel about the state of the program as a longtime commit?

Bryce Young: “Really, I just have a lot of trust and faith in the staff. I love the environment. Every time I’m at ‘SC it’s home for me. I have a lot of trust in them and the direction they’re taking it and I have complete confidence that things will be great. That’s why I’m still there.”

Given that Clay Helton’s status is obviously out of your control, what's your feeling on the school as a whole knowing that things could be different with the team by the time you’d arrive?

BY: “I love the coaching staff there, but I also fell in love with the campus, the school, the environment, so for me I’m really excited to be a Trojan regardless of who’s there and I have a lot of faith that that won’t happen. I have a lot of faith that the staff will be there, that they’ll be successful. I don’t really like to think like that, but I’m excited to be a Trojan regardless.”

You recently met with new OC Graham Harrell. How did that go?

BY: “He’s a great guy, great person, someone I love talking to, and also a great football mind. I learned a lot in my little time that I was able to talk to him. So it was a lot of fun, great guy. I have a lot o confidence in his system, so I’m really excited to work with him when I get there.”

Your game would seem to be a perfect fit for the Air Raid. What did he say about what he’ll be bringing to USC?

BY: “I think that it’s a really good fit. I can definitely see myself playing in the offense. We watched clips from North Texas, cutups, and he talked to me about what the quarterback can do in that offense, and I think it’s really an offense that I can thrive in, so I have to work, keep getting better, keep grinding, so I can live up to that. But I really like how I feel like I would fit in that system.

“He plans to bring a lot of electricity to the offense. I’ve seen a lot of his schemes, his philosophies, they really favor the quarterback, the receivers, the line, it’s really just a great offensive system that allows me as a quarterback to have a lot of control. All the other people on the offense have a great chance of getting the stats and numbers and all the plays and touches, so we’re just going to be really electric, really dynamic. I’m really looking forward to it.”

As a friend and former teammate of Bru McCoy, what was your perspective on how that situation played out?