QB dominoes getting interesting in 2023, 2024 classes

Dylan Raiola came off the board Monday night when the 2024 four-star quarterback committed to Ohio State over basically every other program in the country. It means all those other teams now have to figure out their QB situation as well. But first things first. The game of quarterback dominoes still goes through New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman and five-star Arch Manning, who said Texas, Georgia and Alabama will get official visits and “that’s probably it right now.”

Florida is trying to get Manning on a visit but it feels like a long shot that he ends up with the Gators. LSU, Ole Miss and others are battling to stay involved, too. I’ve been told by a source that Manning’s decision could play a massive influence on one, if not at least two, top 2024 quarterbacks and where they would end up going as well. Basically, wherever Manning ends up, those 2024 QBs would look elsewhere – and possibly right to the schools Manning didn’t pick. With Malachi Nelson off the board to USC and Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee there is still a lot to figure out. Manning’s decision will be atop the list. But what fellow five-star Dante Moore from Detroit Martin Luther King decides will also be important because it’s not likely a lot of the top 2024 quarterbacks will follow him as well. If Moore picks Notre Dame, landing a QB in the 2024 class might be a little more challenging for the Irish. Same goes for LSU. But it might be a trade-off those programs are willing to concede. Alabama looks to be in excellent shape for four-star Eli Holstein from Zachary, La., but thinking that Manning is a lost cause for the Crimson Tide is probably well overdone. Coach Nick Saban made a big impression on Manning when he visited Newman and so getting back to Tuscaloosa will be important. As it stands now, though, Alabama is in better shape with Holstein.

Eli Holstein (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)