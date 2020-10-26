QB Jaxson Dart gives latest on busy recruitment
Jaxson Dart could not envision having such a phenomenal regular season. Who could?The Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon standout quarterback has thrown for 3,345 yards with 48 touchdowns and two intercep...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news