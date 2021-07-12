Ranking the 10 best running back transfers
The transfer portal has slowed down slightly as we head into summer, but with so many players changing schools rankings are a must. Here is my ranking of the top 10 running backs who have switched programs this cycle.
*****
FACT OR FICTION: Miami can win the national title this season
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. Eric Gray, Oklahoma
Gray showed a lot of flashes of his talent at Tennessee and could be hard to stop with the Oklahoma offensive line and a passing game.
*****
2. Ty Chandler, North Carolina
Chandler can’t replace both Javonte Williams and Michael Carter but he’s impressed with his speed so far and will have a major impact.
*****
3. Demarckus Bowman, Florida
The former five-star running back headed out-of-state to Clemson but apparently got homesick and is now set to fix a poor Florida running game as the best option the Gators have had in a long time.
*****
4. Kenneth Walker, Michigan State
This is a quiet one but really a great get by the Spartans as Walker was excellent for Wake Forest and has shown the ability to compete at the Power Five level. He brings needed speed.
*****
5. TJ Pledger, Utah
I love this fit for the former Sooner who heads back west and has a chance to pick up the pieces from the tragic death of Ty Jordan.
*****
6. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
The former Michigan back started his career in Ann Arbor well but somehow fell out of favor. Now, back in Cali, the former four-star should shine.
*****
7. Kevontre Bradford, Oklahoma
As if OU needs more help on offense. Bradford has a chance to be the man down the line for the Sooners with his speed and escapability.
*****
8. Keilan Robinson, Texas
Robinson has the ability to help as a runner and as a receiver for Texas and will be an excellent complement to Bijan Robinson.
*****
9. Keaontay Ingram, USC
Ingram left Texas showing quite a bit of promise as a tough runner. USC had a huge need for running backs so this is a great fit.
*****
10. DJ Williams, Florida State
Williams was a late-bloomer in high school. He heads back to his home state and could be a home run hitter for the Seminoles after a very average run at Auburn.