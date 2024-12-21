Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Saturday

The transfer portal opened more than a week ago with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from the 13th day of the 2025 transfer portal cycle.

Advertisement

1. WR ISAIAH HORTON

The Crimson Tide are getting another big-time receiving threat for next season. Horton had 56 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns this season in Miami’s high-powered offense. The Alabama offense already features elite receivers Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard so the addition of Horton will put a lot of stress on defenses.

2. OL BRAELIN MOORE

Moore has started at Virginia Tech for the last two years and developed into one of the best centers in the nation. His commitment to LSU is a huge boost for the Tigers after they finished last in the SEC in rushing yards and touchdowns this season. Moore is the second former Virginia Tech player to transfer to LSU after Mansoor Delane did so this past week.

3. LB KHMORI HOUSE

Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels are on a roll right now. They’ve added a number of transfer prospects in recent days but landing House is their most important defensive commitment so far. During his freshman season at Washington, House had 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, four passes defended, one forced fumble and an interception. He’ll join Amare Campbell, who withdrew from the transfer portal, in North Carolina’s linebacker corps next season.

4. DE PATRICK PAYTON

LSU and Payton are expected to end up with each other but, as of this writing, he has not signed with the Tigers just yet. The former Florida State pass rusher will have one year of eligibility remaining. LSU has been loading up on defensive linemen in the transfer portal and Payton would be its biggest addition yet.

5. OL KAM DEWBERRY

Dewberry’s career at Texas A&M got off to a great start and he earned Freshman All-American honors but he never fully took over a starting role with the Aggies. The former top 100 prospect in the 2022 class was a key reserve for Texas A&M and did play a lot while filling in for injured players. Now he’ll head to Alabama as the Crimson Tide reload along their offensive front.

6. DL DAVID BLAY

Blay was one of the hottest names in the transfer portal after posting 46 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, plus 12 quarterback pressures and 6.5 sacks en route to being named First-Team All Conference USA. Miami’s defense let the Hurricanes down late in the season but adding the former Louisiana Tech star should help bolster a group with very high hopes for next season.

7. LB TROY BOWLES

Despite only playing a small amount in two years with Georgia, Bowles brings a lot to the defense. The 6-foot, 220-pound redshirt freshman was talented enough to land in the top 100 of the 2023 Rivals250. Bowles is also the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

8. DL JAMAAL JARRETT

USC is making a concerted effort to land defensive tackles during this transfer window. The Trojans already signed Keeshawn Silver from Kentucky and now they’ve added Jarrett. Coincidentally, both are originally from North Carolina. Jarrett has three years of eligibility remaining and did not see the field much during his time with Georgia but the top 100 prospect from the 2023 class has the talent to be a difference maker with the Trojans.

9. QB PRESETON STONE

SMU’s playoff run ended on Saturday with its loss at Penn State and now Stone is moving on to Northwestern. After helping elevate the SMU program and then getting replaced by Kevin Jennings, Stone remained with the Mustangs even after announcing he’d be entering the transfer portal. Now the Northwestern coaching staff and fan base are hoping he can bring some juice to their program like he did at SMU.

10. RB KANYE UDOH