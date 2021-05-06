TrojanSports - Ranking the Contenders: Addison Nichols

Addison Nichols has nearly 30 offers but the four-star offensive tackle is focused on a top five. Recently, the Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian standout who’s ranked No. 15 nationally at the position narrowed his choices to Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC. In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we break down Nichols’ top five programs and put them in order of where he’s most likely to commit as two teams seem to have a significant edge in his recruitment at this point.

1. TENNESSEE

There are a lot of connections between Nichols and Tennessee and it would be no surprise if the Vols won out in his recruitment. His mother went to school there and his grandparents still live in Knoxville and so those could be major considerations for Nichols but certainly not the only ones. The four-star had a strong relationship with former coach Jeremy Pruitt and he’s in the early stages of getting to know new coach Josh Heupel and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee. It’s going well and an official visit is coming up so Tennessee is definitely one of the top contenders.

*****

2. GEORGIA

An argument could easily be made for Georgia to be on the top of this list as well. The Bulldogs rarely lose top-end in-state prospects they really want and Nichols is definitely a priority on the offensive line in a year where that position is a little fuzzy as to top prospects in the region. The four-star lives close to campus, Georgia’s coaching staff is expected to press hard for his pledge and taking an official visit there as well will be important. One feeling on his recruitment is that if Georgia really wants him, it should get him.

*****

3. OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes have a chance with anybody they’re seriously recruiting and Ohio State has no problem dipping into the Southeast for elite players. Coach Ryan Day and his staff have done it time and again and Nichols is reportedly interested in the off-field opportunities in Columbus plus he has a great relationship with offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. The guess is that Nichols stays in the South whether at Georgia or Tennessee but the Buckeyes cannot be counted out.

*****

4. USC

After the top few programs, the others are considered a longer shot but USC could have a chance. The Trojans have trimmed down their official visit schedules so instead of bringing in the biggest numbers they’re more concerned with bringing in only top candidates and Nichols will be taking a visit to Los Angeles. USC is also looking to load up with offensive linemen in this class and it currently has none committed. Georgia and Tennessee have the best chance right now but USC is going to try to battle in Nichols’ recruitment.

*****

5. FLORIDA