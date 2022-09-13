A decision is looming for five-star point guard Isaiah Collier. The No. 4 prospect in the 2023 Rivals150 is yet to announce a decision date, but there’s growing speculation that his recruitment could end sometime in the next two weeks or so. In anticipation of Collier’s long-awaited commitment, Rivals national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy ranks the contenders to land his National Letter of Intent.

T-1. CINCINNATI, USC

The Bearcats and Trojans have separated themselves in the race to land the five-star point guard. Neither program seems to be counting their chickens just yet, however. Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller and company were in to see Collier over the weekend in an effort to make their push. USC followed suit with an in-home as well, and the race is shaping up to be a 12-round fight between the two schools. Both are also courting Collier’s friend and teammate Arrinten Page, with whom Collier could well be a package deal if things break correctly. At this juncture it’s hard to separate the two schools at the top, as it feels very much like a 1A-1B situation, the order of which seems to fluctuate. I’d give the slight edge to the Bearcats as things stand, but I wouldn't feel comfortable betting so much as an artisan sandwich and a bag of overpriced gourmet chips on it just yet.

*****

3. MICHIGAN

If the Trojans and Bearcats are inseparable at the top of the list, Michigan stands just one rung below the front-running duo and cannot be dismissed entirely. Juwan Howard’s recruiting reputation speaks for itself, after all. Howard and his entire staff flew to Georgia to see Collier over the weekend and left feeling as though they have a realistic chance to jump up and snag his pledge. The Wolverines don’t seem to be seriously recruiting another point guard, so the coaching staff’s actions back up its confidence. There’s still work left to do, however, as a source close to Collier mentioned that he still personally sees Michigan as running in third on Monday morning.

*****

4. UCLA