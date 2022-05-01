Ranking the Contenders: Rivals100 LB Malik Bryant

After two seasons of sharpening his skills at IMG Academy, Rivals100 linebacker Malik Bryant is back at his old stomping grounds of Jones High School in Orlando for his senior year. The four-star 2023 prospect is one of the most decorated players in his class for his work on the field, and all those skills are about to get locked in with one of five college programs ahead of his set July 23 commitment date.

*****

No. 1 Alabama

When Bryant makes his final decision, if Alabama’s name is not called the college football recruiting world will be in shock. Tracking his social media, although he has made several visits overall, only images from Florida and Alabama has populated on his feed since January, and two originating with the Crimson Tide. Alabama has let Bryant know he is a priority with Nick Saban personally getting involved in his recruiting process. Not announced, but word is Bryant is lining up an official with Bama.

No. 2 Florida

Gator fans are confident in the possibility Bryant will be headed to Gainesville. In addition to Bryant, hopes are riding high that offensive tackle Peyton Kirkland and defensive end Derrick LeBlanc will commit to Florida on July 23 as well. Three other key recruits could help influence that July 23 decision, offensive linemen Knijeah Harris and Bryce Lovett, and running back Treyaun Webb. The groundswell support of players from central Florida wanting to make a difference in Gainesville might be too hard for Bryant to pass up. The Gators are a very strong contender.

No. 3 Miami

Over the course of Bryant’s recruiting process, he has made several trips to South Florida to spend time with the previous staff and the current coaches under Mario Cristobal. Bryant last visited Miami in mid-April showing there is interest. Furthering that point, a date hasn’t been set for Bryant’s official to Miami, but word is he plans to do so in June.

No. 4 UCF

Bryant has acknowledged publicly about UCF’s pitch on keeping the homegrown talent local for college. If Gus Malzahn and company were able to sign Bryant, this would be a defining moment for UCF along the recruiting trail. All UCF needs is that one person to believe and buy in… could that person by Bryant?

No. 5 USC

Credit USC and their staff for making the final cut with their hard work hitting the phone lines and sending out texts. There hasn’t been a lot of chatter on the Trojans and Bryant’s recruitment. If/when Bryant takes a visit to Los Angeles, that’ll be their chance. Until then, Bryant to USC seems like a very long shot.