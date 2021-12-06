Reaction from USC's big Sunday night recruiting event with Lincoln Riley

USC hosted its first major on-campus recruiting event with new head coach Lincoln Riley on Sunday night, with some of the top local prospects from the 2022 and 2023 classes in attendance.

-2022 five-star CB, top-10 national prospect Domani Jackson (Mater Dei)

-2022 four-star WR, top-50 overall prospect, Notre Dame commit CJ Williams (Mater Dei HS)

-2022 five-star RB, USC commit Raleek Brown (Mater Dei)

-LSU transfer, former five-star CB Elias Ricks

-2022 three-star DT, Michigan commit Mason Graham (Servite HS)

-2023 five-star QB, USC commit, top-5 national prospect Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos HS)

-2023 four-star WR, top-60 national prospect, USC commit Makai Lemon (Los Alamitos HS)

-2023 four-star DE, top-25 national prospect Matayo Uiagalelei (St. John Bosco HS)

-2023 four-star CB, top-250 national prospect Daylen Austin (Long Beach Poly HS)

-2023 three-star ATH Rodrick Pleasant (Gardena Serra HS)

The prospects and coaching staff that is in place spent two to three hours together, watching the fights on TV, playing games and building relationships.

We have reaction rolling in from the visitors ...

