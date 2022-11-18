Every week, TrojanSports.com will track the performances and collect the highlights of USC's 2023 and 2024 commits.
Seasons are drawing to a close as the high school football playoffs get underway across the country.
Catch up on the latest action from the Trojans' recruiting class here. (All stats credited to MaxPreps.com unless otherwise noted.)
Five-star USC quarterback commit Malachi Nelson and his four-star top target Makai Lemon led Los Alamitos High School to a 52-42 playoff win over Long Beach Poly last week.
That sets up a huge showdown between Los Alamitos and Mater Dei HS this Friday night in Santa Ana.
See how the Trojans' Los Al duo and other commits performed last week.
Five-star QB Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos HS) – 21-32 for 202 yards, 2 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD. (Playoffs: Won 52-42 over Long Beach Poly HS)
The dynamic duo of Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon were on display in this big playoff game against Long Beach Poly. Nelson only threw for 202 yards, but 118 of those yards went to his reliable target. Expect this connection to be strong again this next week at the Santa Ana Bowl against Mater Dei.
Four-star WR Makai Lemon (Los Alamitos HS) – 14 receptions for 118 yards and 2 TDs. (Playoffs: Won 52-42 over Long Beach Poly HS)