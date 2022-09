Five-star QB Malachi Nelson – 13-21 for 306 yards and 4 TDs

This was a bounce-back game Malachi Nelson needed against a weaker opponent in Servite. When he has his star wide receiver in Makai Lemon in all game, he truly is a different quarterback. Last game he was ejected early in the game and Nelson wasn’t the same great quarterback. Here are video highlights of his game: