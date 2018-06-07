2020 athlete Robertson is about to get serious about recruiting
Mike Robertson has bounced around schools since entering high school a couple of years ago. The 6-foot, 175 pound rising junior started out at Hoganville (Ga.) Callaway, then moved back to Savannah...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news