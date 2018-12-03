Deland McCullough II has been happily committed to Miami (Ohio) since the summer -- and still is -- but if there was one school that could really give him something to think about, it's USC.

And with the Trojans extending a scholarship offer to the 3-star safety from Overland Park, Kan., over the weekend, McCullough will now consider his options before making a final decision.

"I would say conflicted just a little bit. I'm still talking it over with my family and everything, see what's going to be best for me at the end of the day," he told TrojanSports.com on Monday.

McCullough's father (of the same name) was USC's running backs coach last season and is now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the elder McCullough had a short stint with the Trojans, his son took a lot away from the family's time here and the USC offer is significant for him.

"It meant a lot. I personally fell in love with the school when my dad was coaching there. Just being around there, it's a beautiful school, beautiful campus. It meant a lot. It really was a dream school, dream come true when I got the call," he said.

"With his time there, I was around practice a whole bunch because I'm a young high school kid, I'm trying to see what it takes to get to the next level to play in the Pac-12. I'm going to practice, I'm watching, I'm like, 'Man, these dudes are good. I like the way practice is ran.' It was just a good feeling when I was around, just overall I just loved how everyone was being coached up. It's like a family environment."

His family ties to Miami (Ohio) are even stronger, though.

His father and grandfather, Sherman Smith, both played for the RedHawks, which made McCullough's decision to commit over the summer pretty easy at the time.

"My dad's alma mater, my grandpa -- they're all legends at the school and everything. Just continuing the legacy there," the younger McCullough said. "It's a great coaching staff, great players, just overall just very good people on a beautiful [campus]."

Now, though, he'll give real thought to the USC offer.

He plans to take an official visit to Miami (Ohio) this weekend and then visit the Trojans the following weekend before making his decision. McCullough will use the early signing period later this month and enroll early wherever he goes.

This latest wrinkle to his recruitment has surprised him a bit, he said, noting that he was not expecting the USC offer when coach Clay Helton called him.

"I had talked to them just a little bit, but not a whole bunch," McCullough said. "He just loves the way that I keep developing as a player, and he likes the way that I'm able to come down and make tackles. He just likes how good of a person I am, I don't have any issues and he knows that I'll work very hard."

First, McCullough now has to make a hard decision.

"It is a little stressful, I'm not even going to lie," he said. "It's a little stressful."