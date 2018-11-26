As USC looks to add to its offensive line haul in this 2019 recruiting cycle, the Trojans have emerged as one of the leaders in pursuit of 3-star offensive tackle prospect Nick Pendley (Canton, Ga.).

Pendley's 3-star rating was set before his recruitment took off midway through this fall, and since then he has had the most contact with Mississippi State, North Carolina and USC.

He was planning to take official visits to all three schools, but with the recent coaching change in Chapel Hill, N.C., he's uncertain where things stand with the Tar Heels.

Pendley expects to take his USC visit Dec. 14-15.

"My options are open at this point, but I've spent most of my time with Miss State, UNC and USC," he told TrojanSports.com. "USC is definitely in the mix, and I hear from all the coaches there on a daily basis. They recruit differently. Very impressive."