USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno spent an hour and a half with 4-star offensive tackle commit Jason Rodriguez and his family on Wednesday night -- confirming he will indeed continue as OL coach after adding that responsibility mid-season -- while better getting to know the only OT presently pledged to the Trojans' 2019 class.

"We talked a few times before. I was still talking to [Neil] Callaway. When he got fired, I started talking to Drevno. I heard he had a great past and I heard he's very energetic, which he is," Rodriguez said of his impressions from the visit.

The group enjoyed ribs for dinner and talked about what Rodriguez should expect when he gets to campus. The Oak Hills product will be signing in December but not enrolling early.

"I was just asking him as far as the process that he's going to put me through, like how is it going to go down when I get there, how he's going to assess me," Rodriguez said.

They didn't really get into the depth chart and what Drevno expects from Rodriguez in that regard in his first season.

But it was a positive meeting, and Rodriguez confirmed that he has no future visits planned anywhere else as he just waits to officially sign with USC.

"I think I'm pretty much done with everything. Yeah, I'm locked into USC all the way," he told TrojanSports.com.

Continue below for reaction from other recruits on their in-home visits. We'll continue to update this list.