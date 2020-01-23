News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 18:28:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Rumblings: 2021 4-star Oklahoma WR commit talks new USC offer

Cody Jackson, a 4-star 2021 WR from Richmond, Texas, has been commmitted to Oklahoma since last April, but he received a USC offer this week.
Cody Jackson, a 4-star 2021 WR from Richmond, Texas, has been commmitted to Oklahoma since last April, but he received a USC offer this week. (Rivals.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

Cody Jackson has been committed to Oklahoma since last April, but the 4-star 2021 wide receiver from Richmond, Texas, knows everything in recruiting is tenuous until it's official.

And he's intrigued enough by his new USC offer that he plans to visit the Trojans sometime this spring.

"I mean things stand solid with OU but you never know what will happen. I have to keep my options open in case something goes wrong," he told TrojanSports.com.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}