Cody Jackson has been committed to Oklahoma since last April, but the 4-star 2021 wide receiver from Richmond, Texas, knows everything in recruiting is tenuous until it's official.

And he's intrigued enough by his new USC offer that he plans to visit the Trojans sometime this spring.

"I mean things stand solid with OU but you never know what will happen. I have to keep my options open in case something goes wrong," he told TrojanSports.com.