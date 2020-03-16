News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-16 11:38:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Rumblings: 2022 DE Nate Burrell calls USC visit a '10 out of 10'

Nate Burrell is a top DE target for USC in the 2022 class, out of St. John Bosco HS.
Nate Burrell is a top DE target for USC in the 2022 class, out of St. John Bosco HS. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Take advantage of our spring special and get a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use pro...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}