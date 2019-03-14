TORRANCE, Calif. -- After signing eight defensive backs in this last recruiting cycle, USC will likely have to be selective in how many DBs it takes in 2020.

The Trojans nonetheless doled out three more offers over the weekend to a pair of cornerbacks and a safety who visited with the Fast Houston 7-on-7 team from Texas.

Meanwhile, though, one of the 2020 corners USC got an offer out earliest to -- 4-star prospect Brandon Jones from nearby Narbonne High School -- is still waiting to see just how interested the program really is in him.

"Yeah, they've been coming in slowly. I was recently talking to Chris Hawkins, he's a GA now, and also [new DBs coach] Greg Burns. He hits me with a couple messages now and then, but I feel like they're kind of generic, though," Jones said over the weekend at the adidas West Coast Invitational 7-on-7 tournament at El Camino College.

Jones, who holds more than 20 offers, reiterated that USC offered him "a long time ago, but the contact's been kind of slow."

Meanwhile, he's hearing the most from Stanford, Vanderbilt and Oregon of late with the Ducks getting especially aggressive. Jones says Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal and cornerbacks coach Donte Williams are making a strong effort in his recruitment.