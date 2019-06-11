USC has recently escalated its recruitment of 4-star defensive back Keshawn Lawrence (Ensworth School/Nashville, Tenn.), increasing its contact with the Rivals150 prospect and pushing for an unofficial visit.

USC has been on Lawrence's radar for a while -- he included the Trojans in his top 10 back in late March -- and vice versa, but the improved communication recently, including hearing from multiple coaches/staffers, has been appreciated, he said.

"[DBs coach Greg] Burns has been talking to me a lot, a lot of the [staffers] have been talking to me so it's going great so far," Lawrence told TrojanSports.com on Tuesday. "Just trying to get me out there for an unofficial, first off. It's probably going to be soon -- I'm not sure when, though -- but they're just trying to talk to me, get to know me and my family, [explaining] what they do, how they run plays on defense, just the whole aspect of the whole USC, California experience being on the west coast."

